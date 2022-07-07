Eight beaches, coasts and seasides within a two hour drive of Chesterfield

We get it – seaside holidays for Derbyshire residents aren’t the most viable of excursions, due to where the county is located.
However, using Google Maps for reference, we’ve been able to find eight beaches that are less than a two hour drive away from central Chesterfield.
1. Bridlington
Bridlington is just within a two hour drive of Chesterfield - according to Google Maps, it'll take you one hour and 58 minutes to get there by car.
Photo: OLI SCARFF
2. Tunstall Beach
To south of Bridlington is Tunstall Beach. With an estimated travel time of one hour and 54 minutes by car from Chesterfield, it's slightly closer.
Photo: -
3. Fraisthorpe
Another locale close to Bridlington, this one will also take you one hour and 54 minutes to reach from Chesterfield, according to Google Maps.
Photo: -
4. Withernsea
Next up is Withernsea, which will take you one hour and 52 minutes to reach by car from Chesterfield.
Photo: -