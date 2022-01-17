Belper.

Derbyshire: Seven five star luxury hotels for a relaxing break or staycation

Looking for a luxurious retreat? Well, look no further.

By jimmy johnson
Monday, 17th January 2022, 11:43 am

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at all the five star hotels that Derbyshire has to offer and put the seven best into this list.

See any that you’ve got your eye on?

1. Landal Darwin Forest

Landal Darwin Forest, Two Dales, Matlock, DE4 5PL. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 929 Google Reviews). "Lovely site. Woodland walks set out well. Just what we needed to relax."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Samuel Fox Country Inn

Samuel Fox Country Inn, Stretfield Road, Bradwell, Hope Valley, S33 9JT. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 159 Google Reviews). "Incredible food, great friendly service, definitely a special venue for an occasion."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. River Cottage | Ashford in the Water

River Cottage, Buxton Road, Ashford in the Water, Bakewell, DE45 1QP. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 19 Google Reviews). "A lovely cottage which is well equipped and was a great venue for a weekend with the extended family."

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. The Old Cheese Factory

The Old Cheese Factory, Windley Hall, Belper, DE56 2LP. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 13 Google Reviews). "Fabulous conversion, immaculately maintained and beautifully presented. Have been many times and never disappoints. Perfect for summer or winter break."

Photo: -

Photo Sales
DerbyshireGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 2