Derbyshire: Seven five star luxury hotels for a relaxing break or staycation

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at all the five star hotels that Derbyshire has to offer and put the seven best into this list.
See any that you’ve got your eye on?
1. Landal Darwin Forest
Landal Darwin Forest, Two Dales, Matlock, DE4 5PL. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 929 Google Reviews). "Lovely site. Woodland walks set out well. Just what we needed to relax."
Photo: Google
2. Samuel Fox Country Inn
Samuel Fox Country Inn, Stretfield Road, Bradwell, Hope Valley, S33 9JT. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 159 Google Reviews). "Incredible food, great friendly service, definitely a special venue for an occasion."
Photo: Google
3. River Cottage | Ashford in the Water
River Cottage, Buxton Road, Ashford in the Water, Bakewell, DE45 1QP. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 19 Google Reviews). "A lovely cottage which is well equipped and was a great venue for a weekend with the extended family."
Photo: -
4. The Old Cheese Factory
The Old Cheese Factory, Windley Hall, Belper, DE56 2LP. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 13 Google Reviews). "Fabulous conversion, immaculately maintained and beautifully presented. Have been many times and never disappoints. Perfect for summer or winter break."
Photo: -