Bed and breakfast in the Peak District: Peak District's best B&B hotels for a staycation

1. Ye Olde Nag's Head
Ye Olde Nag's Head, Cross Street, Castleton, Hope Valley, S33 8WH. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 1,018 Google Reviews). "Fantastic food, good beer, dog friendly. Very welcoming."
2. Rushop Hall
Rushop Hall, Rushup Lane, Chapen-en-le-Frith, High Peak, SK23 0QT. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 35 Google Reviews). "Comfy modern room, great breakfast, great value for money."
3. Samuel Fox Country Inn
Samuel Fox Country Inn, Stretfield Road, Bradwell, Hope Valley, S33 9JT. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 159 Google Reviews). "Incredible food, great friendly service, definitely a special venue for an occasion."
4. Ramblers' Rest
Ramblers' Rest, Mill Lane, Castleton, Hope Valley, S33 8WR. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 206 Google Reviews). "Love the food, the atmosphere, the service and the friendly staff."
