News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

31 of the best hotels and places to stay in Derbyshire and the Peak District, based on Google reviews – perfect for a 2024 holiday or weekend break

These are some of the most popular places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal for those planning a trip in 2024.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Jan 2024, 10:48 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 10:49 GMT

Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of brilliant places to stay – with high-end hotels and traditional country inns offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Whether you’re looking for a last minute staycation during 2024, or somewhere to unwind after a hike over the hills, these are 31 of the best-reviewed hotels across the county.

READ THIS: Derbyshire landlord celebrates 10 year anniversary after reopening popular pub

All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best hotels in the area. Credit: Casa Hotels Group/Google/Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

1. 013FC0FF-2500-48A1-9E5F-F5D1114EF632.jpeg

These are some of the best hotels in the area. Credit: Casa Hotels Group/Google/Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick Photo: Casa Hotels Group/Google/Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.”

2. The George, Hathersage

The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.”

3. Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Hope

This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.”

4. Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictGoogle