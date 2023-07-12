28 of the best hotels and places to stay in Derbyshire and the Peak District over the summer holidays – based on Google reviews
Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of brilliant places to stay – with high-end hotels and traditional country inns offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.
Whether you’re looking for a summer holiday staycation, or somewhere to unwind after a hike over the hills, these are 28 of the best-reviewed hotels in the Peak District.
READ THIS: Station Master's House with beautiful gardens and panoramic views on edge of Derbyshire town is on the market for £1.1million
All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order.