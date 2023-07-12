News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the best hotels in the area. Credit: Casa Hotels Group/Google/Brian Eyre/Jason ChadwickThese are some of the best hotels in the area. Credit: Casa Hotels Group/Google/Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick
These are some of the best hotels in the area. Credit: Casa Hotels Group/Google/Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

28 of the best hotels and places to stay in Derbyshire and the Peak District over the summer holidays – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal for those planning for the summer holidays.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:09 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 09:11 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of brilliant places to stay – with high-end hotels and traditional country inns offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Whether you’re looking for a summer holiday staycation, or somewhere to unwind after a hike over the hills, these are 28 of the best-reviewed hotels in the Peak District.

All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order.

This hotel and pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,337 Google reviews. One customer described the Sunday roast as “amazing” and complimented the “friendly staff.”

1. Ye Olde Nags Head, Castleton

This hotel and pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,337 Google reviews. One customer described the Sunday roast as “amazing” and complimented the “friendly staff.” Photo: Google

The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.”

2. The George, Hathersage

The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.” Photo: Google

This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.”

3. Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Hope

This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.” Photo: Google

The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.”

4. Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.” Photo: Google

