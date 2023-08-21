News you can trust since 1855
11 breathtakingly beautiful lesser-known Peak District villages – perfect hidden gems to visit this summer or over the bank holiday weekend

If you’re looking for inspiration ahead of visiting the Peak District this summer, these scenic villages are among some of the region’s best hidden gems.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:05 BST

Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Peak District, but there are many wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a day trip this summer?

Edale is an ideal base for hiking trips. The village is located at one end of the Pennine Way and near to Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District. It is easily reached by train, with services on the Hope Valley line between Sheffield and Manchester stopping at Edale.

1. Edale

Edale is an ideal base for hiking trips. The village is located at one end of the Pennine Way and near to Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District. It is easily reached by train, with services on the Hope Valley line between Sheffield and Manchester stopping at Edale. Photo: jason chadwick

For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century.

2. Eyam

For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Pilsley is located on the Chatsworth Estate, and is home to the popular Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete.

3. Pilsley

Pilsley is located on the Chatsworth Estate, and is home to the popular Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete. Photo: jason chadwick

Hartington is a picturesque village in the south of the Peak District National Park. It is popular with walkers, providing access to the scenic walking routes across the Dove Valley.

4. Hartington

Hartington is a picturesque village in the south of the Peak District National Park. It is popular with walkers, providing access to the scenic walking routes across the Dove Valley. Photo: jason chadwick

