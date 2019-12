But, if you are looking for ideas, here is nine amazing pubs and bars and when they open over Christmas and New Year’s.

1. Red Willow, Buxton This pub has an "excellent range" of craft and cask beers and a "great rage" of various spirits. Open noon to 10.30pm on December 24, 26 and New Year's Eve and is closed December 25 and New Year's Day. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Blue Stoops, Dronfield This pub which has a "lovely festive set up" is open Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, 11.30am to 2am, Christmas Day 11.30am to 6pm, New Year's Eve 11.30am to 3am and 11.30am to 7pm on New Year's Day. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Monk Bar, Chesterfield, Matlock and Belper With "brilliant cocktails" and bars across Derbyshire the Matlock bar is open Christmas Eve 1pm to 3am, closed on Christmas Day, 4pm to 5am Boxing Day, New Year's Eve 4pm to 5am and closed on New Year's Day. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

4. The Tipsy Toad, Matlock Opening again after the November floods the 'friendly pub' is open 11am to 3am Christmas Eve, from noon on Christmas Day, 9am to 1am Boxing Day, New Year's Eve 11am to 4am and New Year's Day 11am to 1am. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more