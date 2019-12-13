Fish and chips

Six of the best places for fish and chips in Chesterfield - according to TripAdvisor

Fish and chips is one of the nation’s best-loved dishes and Chesterfield has a wealth of places which offer it.

But, according to reviews website TripAdvisor, which of them are the best? Photos are for illustrative purposes only. 

Best fish and chips that I can recommend and I enjoy my fish and chips. Great quality and service and place to eat. TripAdvisor reviewer

1. Chesters

Superb fish and chips. Beautifully cooked, excellent service. Will be back. TripAdvisor reviewer

2. The Black Swan

This place is really nice! Decor, location, food, and atmosphere! We all had mains from fish and chips to pig plate and mozzarella salad and there were no complaints. TripAdvisor reviewer

3. The Peacock Inn

Tasty fish and chips Will not hesitate to visit again. TripAdvisor reviewer

4. The Bulls Head

