Six of the best places for fish and chips in Chesterfield - according to TripAdvisor Fish and chips is one of the nation’s best-loved dishes and Chesterfield has a wealth of places which offer it. But, according to reviews website TripAdvisor, which of them are the best? Photos are for illustrative purposes only. 1. Chesters Best fish and chips that I can recommend and I enjoy my fish and chips. Great quality and service and place to eat. TripAdvisor reviewer Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. The Black Swan Superb fish and chips. Beautifully cooked, excellent service. Will be back. TripAdvisor reviewer Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. The Peacock Inn This place is really nice! Decor, location, food, and atmosphere! We all had mains from fish and chips to pig plate and mozzarella salad and there were no complaints. TripAdvisor reviewer Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. The Bulls Head Tasty fish and chips Will not hesitate to visit again. TripAdvisor reviewer Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2