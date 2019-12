And, now could be your chance as six bars and pubs are for sale in Derbyshire right now. From a bar in the heart of Chesterfield to pubs in the rolling Peak District hills, there is bound to be something that will tickle your fancy. Some even come with a place for you to live. Have a look below to see what is up on the market.

1. Coffee St, Cavendish Street, Chesterfield The coffee shop and cocktail lounge was recently refurbished to a high standard giving a cosy rustic feel throughout and will set you back more than 80,000.

2. The Gate Inn, Overgreen, Cutthorpe This pub will set you back 695,000, but, it is surrounded by countryside. It also comes with owners accommodation.

3. The Red Lion Hotel, Wirksworth One of Wirksworths most "famous landmarks" would set you back 575,000. The hotel has six rooms which are all en-suite.

4. The Robin Hood Inn, Baslow On the market for a bargain price of 57,500, this two-bed pub is only one mile away from Chatsworth.

