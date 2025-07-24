Treetops Hospice opens new store in Belper

Treetops Hospice has officially opened the doors of its newest charity shop in Belper, marking its nineteenth retail store across Derbyshire.

Located on King Street, the shop was opened last week with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local influencer and charity shop enthusiast, Lola Amuah. The event drew crowds of supporters and shoppers eager to explore the store’s selection of pre-loved goods.

Lola, who is passionate about sustainable shopping and local causes, said: “When I told my followers I would be cutting the ribbon, I had a lot of people reach out to me to say they'd been supported by Treetops. There's a lot of people who benefit from this service.

“I love a charity shop because it supports my wallet, it's great for the environment if you're shopping second hand, and it supports an incredible cause. So, when you shop in the Treetops shop, remember where the money is going to and the people you're supporting. These are people in need, people at the end of their lives. It means a lot to the families.”

Treetops Head of Retail, James Thomas at the opening of the Treetops Belper Charity Shop

The Belper shop offers a wide range of items, including clothing, accessories, books, toys, and bric-a-brac. In just its first few weeks, the store has seen bumper sales, thanks to the incredible support from the local community.

Head of Retail, James Thomas added: “We have provided care in the Belper area for many years and so I have been determined to open a store in such an important community.

“I am immensely proud to have, with the help of a fantastic team, finally achieved this goal. Hopefully, this will not only help us raise vital income to support our services, but that it also raise the awareness of the great work Treetops does in this wonderful community”

Every item sold helps fund the vital care Treetops provides to people living with a life-limiting illness. For example, just £13 from clothing sales could fund a counselling pack for a bereaved child.

Staff and volunteers from Treetops Hospice's Belper shop with the charity's CEO, Julie Heath, and local influencer Lola Amuah

Treetops provide care for over 2,000 people living with a life-limiting illness in central and southern Derbyshire. It costs over £5.7m a year to provide their vital services and the Treetops stores provide a crucial contribution.

To help keep stock replenished, Treetops are always looking for clothing, toys, games, bric-a-brac and books to sell in their shops.

To find out more about Treetops shops visit www.treetopshospice.org.uk/shops/