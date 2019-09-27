Seven bungalows for sale right now in Derbyshire for £100,000 or less
Are you looking to downsize your home but don't want to break the bank?
People want a bungalow for many reasons and property experts Zoopla have these potential bargains available right now.
1. Willow Square, Sunningdale Park, New Tupton
This two-bedroom bungalow is available for a guide price of 100,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2lBQNTq
2. Brookfield Park, Mill Lane, Old Tupton
There is no chain on this two-bedroom detached property, which is available for offers in the region of 90,000.Details: http://bit.ly/2n6MW0Z
3. Cheedale Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield
There is no chain on this over-55s retirement home which is available for 99,950. Details: http://bit.ly/2mAOSi2
4. Mill Green Millfield Park, Old Tupton
There is no upward chain and vacant possession on this three-bedroom property in a residential park, which is available for 95,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2lBsSDD
