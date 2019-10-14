Say Cheese! Chesterfield mice snapped have a 'kiss'

This is the adorable moment two harvest mice in Chesterfield appeared to share a kiss while balancing on wheat stems.

Amateur photographer Craig Maisfield, 41, took the pic while taking part in a photography workshop in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

The dad-of-two was delighted with the snap of the cute rodents balancing on a single stem of wheat, with one appearing to reach down to give the other a peck on the lips.

Warehouse supervisor Craig from Chesterfield, said: "It’s brilliant.

"It’s such a natural image and as soon as I took the photo I knew it was fantastic.

“As a photographer you always find yourself chasing that perfect image.

“It’s a photo you don’t tend to get very often and it’s a rare encounter.

“The positioning of them is just perfect.”