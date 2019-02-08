Romantic restaurants in Chesterfield and beyond: where to find 11 of the best
Have you planned a Valentine's Day treat for your sweetheart?
We've done the legwork for you and found 11 of the best restaurants, helped by reviews on TripAdvisor.
Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield, S40 1RL, tel. 01246 768283, website www.bottleandthyme.co.uk. A satisfied customer wrote on TripAdvisor: "My fianc and I always pick this little gem for a date night - we are never disappointed by the food."
Lombardi's, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 7LL, tel. 01246 208811, website: www.lombardis-restaurant.co.uk. "This is one of my wife and I's favourite places to eat," wrote one customer. "The fillet steak is so nice that we always have that."
The Peacock at Barlow, Hackney Lane, Barlow, S18 7TD, tel. 0114 289 0340, website: www.thepeacockbarlow.co.uk. "My boyfriend and myself came here for our fifth anniversary and it was just gorgeous," said a customer. She added: "My boyfriend is a real foodie and he enjoyed the food."
The Tickled Trout, Valley Road, Barlow, S18 7SL, tel. 0114 289 1111, website: www.tickledtroutbarlow.com. "This is very cosy, relaxed, with great food and service," was among the comments on the TripAdvisor site.