Revealed: who YOU voted as Derbyshire Times Curry House of the Year
The competition to find the area's kings of the curry proved hotter than a spicy vindaloo - but when your votes were counted, we had a winner.
Loads of you voted for your favourite - so thank you to everyone who took part
The Curry Leaf in Staveley picked up the most number of your votes to be crowned as our Curry House of the Year 2018.
Second place went to Chutney Spice in Brimington
The Gulab Tandoori, on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield took third place in the 2018 reader poll.
