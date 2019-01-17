Revealed: Find out who is in the running to be named DT Cafe of the Year

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room and everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas. Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings, or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room.

With your nominations we will draw up a shortlist of cafés that will compete for the title of Café of the Year 2019.

So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten. To vote, simply fill in coupon you’ll find in the 17 and 24 editions of the Derbyshire Times, stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite café from the list.

Closing date for votes is February 2, 2019. Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.

Choose from these great nominated cafes:

01. Cafe Selin, 5 Littlemoor Centre ,Chesterfield.

02. Cat Village North 208 - 210 North Wingfield Road, Chesterfield.

03. Chesterfield Market Cafe Market Hall, Soresby Street, Chesterfield.

04. Cobblers Cafe 9 Irongate Chesterfield.

05. Crossroads Cafe, 51 Brimington Road North Chesterfield.

06. Dotties, 104 Highfield Lane Chesterfield.

07. Fitzgeralds Coffee Shop 13 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

08. Flavors, 5 Cavendish Street, Chesterfield.

09. Fredericks Queens Park Cafe, North Lodge, Queens Park, Chesterfield.

10. Grey’s Cafe, Chesterfield Antiques Centre, 7 Park Road Chesterfield.

11. H & F Vintage Tearoom, 4 New Beetwell Street, Chesterfield.

12. H’s Cafe of Whittington Moor, 395-397 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield, S41 8LS

13. Hinchley’s Cafe, 67 Market Hall, Chesterfield.

14. Holmebrook Valley Park Cafe Holmebrook Valley Park Chesterfield.

15. Koo Coffee & Bistro, 475A Chatsworth Road Chesterfield.

16. Lennon’s Cue Cafe, 5 Cavendish Street, Chesterfield.

17. Libby’s, 479 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield S40 3AD

18. Madisons, Unit 4 Wardgate Way Chesterfield.

19. Meadowfresh 5A Market Place, Chesterfield.

20. Megga Bites and More 184a Queen Victoria Road Chesterfield.

21. Meringue Cafe, 284 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

22. Neils Cafe & Sandwich Bar, 21 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

23. Organic Kitchen Chesterfield UK, 4 Theatre Yard Low Pavement, Chesterfield.

24. Pamcakes, 9-11 Glumangate, Chesterfield.

25. Peacock Coffee Lounge, 67 Low Pavements Chesterfield.

26. Miss Poppy’s Cafe, 6-8 Broadleys , Chesterfield

27. Posh Fitness & Coffee Bar Inc, 27-29, Market St, Clay Cross.

28. Qoozies, 6 Steeplegate, Vicar Lane, Chesterfield

29. Riverside Garden Centre Coffee Shop, Sheffield Road Chesterfield.

30. Rumbling Tums, Central Avenue Chesterfield.

31. Snap Cabin, Sheepbridge Lane, Chesterfield.

32. Stephenson’s Tea & Coffee House, 11 Stephenson Place Chesterfield.

33. No 10 The Tea Room, 9A South Street, Chesterfield.

34. The Cozy Corner Cafe, 2a, North Rd, Clowne.

35. The Kitchen, 51 Newbold Road, Chesterfield.

36. The Lilypad, 21 Soresby Street, Chesterfield

37. The Lunch Box, Elder Way, Chesterfield.

38. The Pantry, Market Street Staveley.

39. The Pump, 21 Market Place, Bolsover.

40. The Spires by Stephensons Coffee Shop, 3 St Mary’s Gate Chesterfield.

41. The Town House, 1 Irongate Chesterfield.

42. Thyme to Eat, 5 The Shambles, Chesterfield.

43. Urban Kitchen Olympia House, 29 Brimington Rd , Chesterfield.

44. Wheatbridge Cafe, Wheatbridge Road, Chesterfied.

45. Woodheads Cafe, 3 Theatre Yard, Chesterfield.