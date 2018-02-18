Recipe: Rocket and Salmon Putanesca

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

½ tsp chilli flakes

50g black olives, chopped

1tbsp capers, chopped

200ml passata

2 salmon fillets

200g spaghetti

1 bag rocket

Method

Fill a kettle with water and bring to the boil.

Heat the oil in a frying pan and gently cook the garlic, just when it starts to become golden, add the chilli, olives

and capers cook for 1 minute then add the passata and stir.

Pour the boiling water into a large saucepan and cook the pasta according to the pack instructions.

Lay the salmon fillets on top of the sauce, season with pepper and cover tightly with foil. Leave to gently bubble

and steam for 8-10 minutes

When the salmon is cooked, carefully lift out of the pan and set aside on a warm plate. When the pasta is

cooked drain and return to the pan, add the rocket, along with the sauce. Stir well so it’s totally coated and the

rocket is wilted. Taste to check the seasoning.

Divide the pasta between 2 plates, flake the salmon over the top and serve.

