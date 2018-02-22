Recipe: Marinated oven baked chicken with roasted shallots and peppers

This recipe is perfect for a quick and simple family supper for four minutes.

It takes ten minutes to prepare and cooking time is 35-40 minutes.

If time allows pop the chicken into the marinade before leaving for work.

Ingredients

8 chicken thighs

150ml pot natural yoghurt

2 tbsp harissa paste

12 shallots, peeled

1 packet mixed peppers, red, yellow & green, quartered, seeds and core removed

Method

Make cuts in the skin of the chicken thighs to let the marinade penetrate.

Mix together the yogurt and harissa, toss into the chicken and leave to marinate in the fridge for 20 minutes or for several hours if time.

Pre heat oven to 200c/180c fan/gas mark 6. Place the chicken in a single layer in an ovenproof casserole or roasting tin. Add the peppers and shallots, sprinkle with a little oil.

Cook for approximately 35 minutes until the chicken is golden, cooked through and piping hot and the shallots and peppers are nicely roasted.

Cook’s Tip: Delicious served with baby new potatoes tossed in a little butter or couscous mixed with finely chopped fresh coriander, mint and chopped dried apricots.

Recipe courtesy of: www.ukshallot.com