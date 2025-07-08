We explored a scenic Peak District village with great pubs and beautiful countryside on its doorstep – and you need to make plans to visit this summer

By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Jul 2025, 15:17 BST
We visited a scenic Peak District village that has become increasingly popular with tourists for its great pubs and proximity to some of the area’s most beautiful countryside – and these pictures show why you should visit this summer.

Ashford in the Water is nestled in the heart of the Peak District National Park, just a short drive away from Bakewell – and has become a hotspot for visitors.

We visited the village to discover what makes it so popular – and these photos show why it needs to feature at the top of your list for places to explore across Derbyshire this summer.

These photos show why Ashford in the Water is a perfect summer day trip destination.

1. Ashford in the Water

One of the area’s biggest attractions is Thornbridge Hall - a Grade II listed stately home.

2. Thornbridge Hall

Ashford, like many villages across the Peak District, has a rich tradition of well dressings.

3. Peak District traditions

The Ashford Arms, which reopened just over a year ago, is another popular option for those searching for somewhere to eat or drink in Ashford.

4. The Ashford Arms

