Did you manage to catch a glimpse of the first solar eclipse of 2021?

Solar eclipse 2021: pictures of the partial eclipse over the UK

The incredible eclipse was seen around the world, from Canada to the UK

By Rhona Shennan
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 4:55 pm

Today marked the first solar eclipse of 2021, with an incredible annular “ring of fire” natural phenomenon.

These are some pictures of the eclipse as seen across the UK.

1. Partial solar eclipse

A partial solar eclipse is seen through cloud cover from Primrose Hill in central London on June 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images/NIKLAS HALLE'N

2. Eclipse seen over the Houses of Parliament

In other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, the annular eclipse would have been visible as a thin outer ring of the sun's disk that is not completely covered by the smaller dark disk of the moon, a so-called "ring of fire"

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood

3. First eclipse of 2021

Viewers in the UK were able to witness the partial solar eclipse this morning with around a fifth of the Sun's light blocked (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Photo: Getty Images/Chris J Ratcliffe

4. Annular eclipse

According to NASA, the next solar eclipse won't occur until 4 December 2021

Photo: Getty Images/Chris J Ratcliffe

