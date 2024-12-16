Visitors can now explore one of the Peak District National Park’s best hidden gems – with new walking trails that include scenic viewpoints and a series of interesting historic sites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unique limestone village of Stoney Middleton, one of the Peak District’s hidden gems, has launched its first heritage map and a series of walking trails.

These will help visitors to discover the rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and fascinating secrets of Stoney Middleton – along with the neighbouring village of Eyam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative has been created by Colin Hall, owner of The Cupola. The café, bar, restaurant and visitor centre was recently shortlisted for Best New Tourism Business in the 2025 Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards.

St Martin's Church, with its octogonal nave, is pictured here. Credit: Veronique Stone - stock.adobe.com

The map introduces two scenic walking routes:

The Purple Walk: A one-hour and 15-minute journey through key landmarks in Stoney Middleton.

The Green Walk: A one-hour route showcasing highlights in Eyam.

Combined Walk: A full two-hour and 15-minute adventure blending the best of both routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will you be making plans to visit Stoney Middleton? Credit: Nigel - stock.adobe.com

With 21 points of interest, multiple viewing spots offering some of the best views in the Peak District, and QR codes providing additional resources, this is an unmissable experience for history lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

The maps, priced at £3, can be purchased at The Cupola, in the heart of Stoney Middleton. They include free entry to The Cupola Visitor Centre, which houses the ‘Life in a Gorge’ exhibition – featuring displays and video presentations about the geological and industrial heritage of the region. All proceeds fund the trails, maps, website, and exhibition – which are all privately financed.

The trails are a curated exploration of the region’s history, legends, and landmarks, including:

Black Harry Lane: This ancient track once linked Stoney Middleton to Eyam, but gained notoriety as the hunting ground of Black Harry, an infamous highwayman. Travelers feared this route, as Black Harry was known to rob and terrify those who passed. Today, it offers a thrilling connection to the area’s darker past and stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Martin’s Church: One of only two churches in Britain with an octagonal nave, this architectural marvel boasts a 15th-century tower. Its unique design makes it a standout feature of the village.

The Old Roman Baths: Restored and still fed by natural thermal springs, these baths reflect centuries of history. They are a focal point during the village’s traditional well dressings.

Lover’s Leap: The dramatic cliff where, in 1762, Hannah Baddeley’s attempted leap of heartbreak turned into a miracle of survival, thanks to her billowing skirts acting as a parachute.

The Boundary Stone: A haunting reminder of the Great Plague of 1665, this stone marked a point where quarantined villagers from Eyam exchanged goods with neighbouring communities, using vinegar-filled holes to disinfect coins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Lennon’s Boot Factory: Established in 1899, this is the last remaining traditional boot manufacturer in the UK. Its legacy includes crafting boots for local quarrymen and miners and the invention of the steel toe-capped boot.

The Moon Inn: Steeped in mystery, this historic pub was the scene of the infamous "Murder at the Moon," where a Scottish peddler met his untimely end. The pub, rumoured to be haunted, adds a chilling twist to the trail.

Middleton Gorge: A dramatic limestone landscape offering some of the Peak District’s most awe-inspiring views. With towering crags and lush woodland, it’s a haven for climbers, cavers and nature lovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin said: “The heritage trail is like opening a storybook filled with legends, history, and breathtaking scenery. Every stop on the trail has its tale to tell, from the mysterious to the miraculous. My hope is that visitors will leave with a deeper appreciation for this unique, very special corner of the Peak District.”

The Cupola opened in March 2024 after years of meticulous planning by Colin Hall and his wife Alison. The Hall family has deep roots in the village, with connections stretching back six or seven generations.

The site of The Cupola is historically significant – the former ‘Lords Cupola,’ built in 1709, once stood here as a vital hub for local miners to smelt and extract lead using fire drawn by towering chimneys. The design of the new building pays homage to this heritage, with its striking chimney, a nod to its industrial past.

The food also reflects the building’s history, with a strong emphasis on flame-cooking – using fresh, local, seasonal produce. This includes English breakfasts cooked on the griddle and wood-fired pizzas, alongside a full grill menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can extend their visit to Stoney Middleton by staying at Rock Mill, a new development of luxurious, dog-friendly holiday apartments next door to The Cupola. These one- and two-bedroom self-catering apartments blend the historic architectural style of the region with cutting-edge technologies.

Each apartment is finished to exacting standards and features with fully equipped fitted kitchens, comfortable lounge and dining areas, and modern, fully tiled shower rooms.

Colin Hall’s dedication to preserving and sharing the stories of Stoney Middleton shines through in every aspect of this project.

He added: “This village is a treasure trove of history, geology, and community spirit,” he said. “We’ve created something special here with the guided map and trails, as well as the café, bar/restaurant and visitor centre. I can’t wait for people to discover it.”

For more information and to book accommodation, visit The Cupola’s website here.