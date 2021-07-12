Discover the most popular landmarks in Chesterfield, ranked by Tripadvisor reviewers.

Discover Chesterfield's best landmarks and points of interest as ranked by reviewers on Tripadvisor

Reviewers on Tripadvisor have ranked Chesterfield’s best landmarks and most iconic points of interest.

By Lizzie Day
Monday, 12th July 2021, 10:26 am

The town’s famous Crooked Spire to sculptures, memorials and canal are among the best things to see while on a visit to Chesterfield according to Tripadvisor.

After 15 months of various national and local lockdowns, why not take a trip back to some of Chesterfield’s highest rated landmarks and points of interest?

Are there any places to visit on the list that took you by surprise?

Check out these 10 activities for children in Derbyshire that are under a tenner

Have your say on future Amber Valley housing development sites as council launches Local Plan consultation

The 11 best restaurants and cafes in and around Chesterfield right now according to Tripadvisor

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Chesterfield's best landmarks

Not surprisingly, the Parish Church of St Mary and All Saints, famous for its Crooked Spire, is the highest rated point of interest in the town, based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Buy photo

2. Chesterfield's best landmarks

At number 2 on the list is Stainsby Mill at Hardwick Estate on Mill Lane. A 19th-century flour watermill which has been restored to full working order.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

3. Chesterfield's best landmarks

Tripadvisor reviewers rated Chesterfield Canal as the 3rd best landmark or point of interest in the town.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. Chesterfield's best landmarks

Sandwiched between Tesco Extra on Lockoford Lane just behind the Technique Stadium, is The Apple Sculpture which holds the fourth spot.

Photo: Google

Buy photo
ChesterfieldTripAdvisorDerbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 2