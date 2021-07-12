The town’s famous Crooked Spire to sculptures, memorials and canal are among the best things to see while on a visit to Chesterfield according to Tripadvisor.

After 15 months of various national and local lockdowns, why not take a trip back to some of Chesterfield’s highest rated landmarks and points of interest?

Are there any places to visit on the list that took you by surprise?

1. Chesterfield's best landmarks Not surprisingly, the Parish Church of St Mary and All Saints, famous for its Crooked Spire, is the highest rated point of interest in the town, based on Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Chesterfield's best landmarks At number 2 on the list is Stainsby Mill at Hardwick Estate on Mill Lane. A 19th-century flour watermill which has been restored to full working order. Photo: Google

3. Chesterfield's best landmarks Tripadvisor reviewers rated Chesterfield Canal as the 3rd best landmark or point of interest in the town. Photo: Google

4. Chesterfield's best landmarks Sandwiched between Tesco Extra on Lockoford Lane just behind the Technique Stadium, is The Apple Sculpture which holds the fourth spot. Photo: Google