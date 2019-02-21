Derbyshire wildlife ‘being torn to pieces’ by hunting, say charity

Hunts in Derbyshire have been illegally chasing and killing British wildlife- according to reports received by an animal welfare charity.

The League Against Cruel Sports has catalogued incidents including ‘terrified foxes chased to exhaustion’ across the Derbyshire countryside before being ‘torn apart in the jaws of the hunt’s hounds’.

Hunting hounds have also ‘attacked a herd of alpacas’, say the charity, resulting in an animal being euthanised as a result of substantial injuries.

The incidents in Derbyshire form part of more than 282 reports of suspected illegal hunting across the UK received by the League since the hunting season began on November 1.

Across the country 60 animals were witnessed being chased and killed, including 42 foxes and 4 hares which were torn apart by packs of hounds and 17 deer which were pursued for miles until exhausted and then shot.

Chris Luffingham, director of Campaigns at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “Despite hunting being banned in 2004, hunts are still sickeningly chasing and killing wildlife in Derbyshire.

“These figures are sadly just the tip of the iceberg but they show that the hunts are breaking the law and killing foxes, hares and deer for their so called ‘sport’.

“The good news is that the new technology being adopted by the people monitoring hunts means it is becoming far more difficult for the hunts to get away with their illegal activity.”

Hunting with hounds was banned in 2004 but is still rife in the British countryside.

The rise of smart camera phones and social media use by the public and hunt monitor groups means that the scale of the hunts’ illegal activities are coming increasingly under the spotlight – much more so than happened in the immediate aftermath of the ban.

The figures come from reports by the public into the League’s Animal Crimewatch service, reports by monitoring and saboteur groups posted on Facebook, and from professional investigators employed by the League to monitor hunts.

In the UK, there are 271 hunts still in existence according to the Hunting Office which represents them.

This includes 179 foxhound packs, 55 beagle foot packs which target hares, 18 harrier packs which target either hares and foxes, eight fell packs which target foxes in Cumbria, six basset hound packs which target hares, three staghound packs which target red deer and two hunts which target roe deer.

