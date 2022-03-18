Do you have a favourite trail to walk your dog in the Peak District?

13 dog friendly walks in the Peak District: Dog walking trails in Derbyshire

As the weather begins to get warmer again, why not take the dog out for a walk in the serene Peak District?

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 18th March 2022, 2:56 pm

There’s something for all types of dogs on this list. Whether they’re a bundle of energy or an old plodder, there’s something on here that they’ll be able to enjoy – and hopefully, you will too!

1. Monsal Trail

Monsal Trail is no easy feat, spanning almost 14 kilometres - so it may not be ideal for a very young or old dog. However, if you and your pet pooch are up to the task, you'll be rewarded with some gorgeous scenery and dazzling views for miles.

2. Ladybower Reservoir

If you're looking for something a bit more leisurely, try walking around Ladybower Reservoir. It isn't particularly long and the terrain is flat, so any dog should be able to complete the circuit - furthermore, there's plenty of pubs and cafes around it.

3. Limestone Way

Time for something a bit more challenging. The entire course of Limestone Way stretches out for 46 miles, so you and your dog will having to be fighting fit to complete it - it's worth it, though.

4. Chatsworth

A peaceful, serene stroll around the grounds of Chatsworth House would be a great experience for a less energetic dog. It's not very long or difficult, so a more rambunctious pup may not be fully satisfied - then again, there's nothing stopping you from going around twice!

