12 of the most beautiful winter walks across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

These are a number of routes with stunning scenery across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for a winter walk.
Derbyshire and the Peak District are something of a paradise for walkers – with an incredible number of beautiful trails in all corners of the region.
Whether you’re looking for a gentle stroll around one of the county’s country houses, or a more challenging hike with stunning views, these are 12 of of the best routes for winter walks across the area.
1. Chatsworth House
Chatsworth House has been decorated in a Nordic Christmas at Chatsworth 2022 - and will also be holding their Christmas markets. The grounds of the magnificent Chatsworth House are an ideal place for a winter walk. There's two different routes you can take - one spans six miles, while the other is eight miles long.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Holmebrook Valley Country Park
Chesterfield’s Holmebrook Valley Country Park offers some of the most beautiful views the town has to offer - perfect for a gentle winter stroll.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. River Lathkill
The source of the River Lathkill is at Monyash, near Bakewell, and it flows through the Derbyshire Dales until it joins the River Wye at Rowsley. It is unique, as the only river in the area that flows exclusively over limestone, and it provides a very relaxing walking trail.
Photo: Photo © Andrew Hill (cc-by-sa/2.0)
4. Mam Tor
At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially on a frosty morning.
Photo: Jason Chadwick