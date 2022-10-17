News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Bolsover was transformed back in time to the 1940s as a celebration event took place in the town centre.

11 pictures show Bolsover transformed back in time for 1940s festival in town centre

Bolsover was transformed back in time to the 1940s as a celebration event took place in the town centre.

By Julia Rodgerson
4 minutes ago

The first ever 40’s Fest took place on Saturday with fun for all the family.The day included re-enactors, old war equipment, parachutes, vintage vehicles and music from The LaDiDah trio.

Vintage motorcycles, an army Land Rover, military Jeeps and lorries were on display and uniformed re-enactors showed off war artefacts and equipment.

Bolsover’s fire engine and crew and the town’s Army Cadet Force also took part.

The event helped raise funds for The Royal British Legion.

1. IMG_0785.JPG

Marion Gerrard, Staveley and district RBL and Bolsover Rotarian Janet woodhead outside the decorated Town Hall

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales

2. IMG_0823.JPG

Entertainment by The LaDiDah trio.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales

3. Harry Marris tries out the shooting range

Harry Marris tries out the shooting range

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

4. Jess Jansen and Todd Titley on the display by Parachute Regiment veterans

Jess Jansen and Todd Titley on the display by Parachute Regiment veterans

Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Land RoverThe Royal British Legion
Next Page
Page 1 of 3