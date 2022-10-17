11 pictures show Bolsover transformed back in time for 1940s festival in town centre
Bolsover was transformed back in time to the 1940s as a celebration event took place in the town centre.
By Julia Rodgerson
The first ever 40’s Fest took place on Saturday with fun for all the family.The day included re-enactors, old war equipment, parachutes, vintage vehicles and music from The LaDiDah trio.
Vintage motorcycles, an army Land Rover, military Jeeps and lorries were on display and uniformed re-enactors showed off war artefacts and equipment.
Bolsover’s fire engine and crew and the town’s Army Cadet Force also took part.
The event helped raise funds for The Royal British Legion.
