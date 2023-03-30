News you can trust since 1855
These are some of Derbyshire’s best walking routes. Credit: TR - Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0), BR - Photo © Andrew Hill (cc-by-sa/2.0), Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

11 of the spring walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District – with beautiful routes across the county

Here are some of the best places to enjoy a pleasant walk as springtime arrives in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:52 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District are like paradise for walkers – with an incredible number of beautiful trails in all corners of the region.

These are 11 of the best walks to tackle during the Easter holidays or over a springtime weekend, and whether you are looking for a gentle stroll – or more of a challenge – there is something for everyone in this list.

The grounds of the magnificent Chatsworth House are an ideal place for a leisurely stroll in the sun. There's two different routes you can take - one spans six miles, while the other is eight miles long.

1. Chatsworth Estate

The grounds of the magnificent Chatsworth House are an ideal place for a leisurely stroll in the sun. There's two different routes you can take - one spans six miles, while the other is eight miles long. Photo: Brian Eyre

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep - but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort.

2. Mam Tor

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep - but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Chesterfield’s Holmebrook Valley Country Park offers some of the most beautiful views the town has to offer. There's plenty of wildlife to marvel at, as well as the centrepiece of the park - the lake.

3. Holmebrook Valley Country Park

Chesterfield’s Holmebrook Valley Country Park offers some of the most beautiful views the town has to offer. There's plenty of wildlife to marvel at, as well as the centrepiece of the park - the lake. Photo: Brian Eyre

The source of the River Lathkill is at Monyash, near Bakewell, and it flows through the Derbyshire Dales until it joins the River Wye at Rowsley. It is unique, as the only river in the area that flows exclusively over limestone. As well as this, it provides a very relaxing walking trail.

4. River Lathkill

The source of the River Lathkill is at Monyash, near Bakewell, and it flows through the Derbyshire Dales until it joins the River Wye at Rowsley. It is unique, as the only river in the area that flows exclusively over limestone. As well as this, it provides a very relaxing walking trail. Photo: Photo © Andrew Hill (cc-by-sa/2.0)

