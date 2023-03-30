4 . River Lathkill

The source of the River Lathkill is at Monyash, near Bakewell, and it flows through the Derbyshire Dales until it joins the River Wye at Rowsley. It is unique, as the only river in the area that flows exclusively over limestone. As well as this, it provides a very relaxing walking trail. Photo: Photo © Andrew Hill (cc-by-sa/2.0)