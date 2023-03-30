Here are some of the best places to enjoy a pleasant walk as springtime arrives in Derbyshire.
Derbyshire and the Peak District are like paradise for walkers – with an incredible number of beautiful trails in all corners of the region.
These are 11 of the best walks to tackle during the Easter holidays or over a springtime weekend, and whether you are looking for a gentle stroll – or more of a challenge – there is something for everyone in this list.
1. Chatsworth Estate
The grounds of the magnificent Chatsworth House are an ideal place for a leisurely stroll in the sun. There's two different routes you can take - one spans six miles, while the other is eight miles long. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Mam Tor
At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep - but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Holmebrook Valley Country Park
Chesterfield’s Holmebrook Valley Country Park offers some of the most beautiful views the town has to offer. There's plenty of wildlife to marvel at, as well as the centrepiece of the park - the lake. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. River Lathkill
The source of the River Lathkill is at Monyash, near Bakewell, and it flows through the Derbyshire Dales until it joins the River Wye at Rowsley. It is unique, as the only river in the area that flows exclusively over limestone. As well as this, it provides a very relaxing walking trail. Photo: Photo © Andrew Hill (cc-by-sa/2.0)