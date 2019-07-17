Only these 20 professions can afford to survive in the UK rental sector
Many experts believe that no more than 30 per cent of your income should be spent on rent.
Property experts Bunk have examined the UK rental market and come up with the 20 most popular professions providing a salary high enough to be able to rent in the UK outside of London.
1. Hairdresser
Average monthly salary: 957'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 71 per cent
2. Cleaner
Average monthly salary: 1,165'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 58 per cent
3. PA/Secretary
Average monthly salary: 1,338'Average monthly rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 51 per cent
4. Chef
Average monthly salary: 1,370'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 50 per cent
