Memories of Chesterfield's legendary Aquarius nightclub celebrated
The changing face of one of Chesterfield’s most iconic nightspots is remembered in two newly re-published books.
The legendary Aquarius, which hosted names like Bob Monkhouse and Marti Caine is the cover star of both the republished ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1970s Chesterfield’ and the ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Chesterfield’. The books are available from www.dirtystopouts.com at £13.95 each.
The Aquarius was THE place to go in the seventies and early eighties