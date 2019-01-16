Coronation Street's Elsie Tanner stars in our retro gallery

Were you at Hillstown Gala in Bolsover in 1983 and did you rub shoulders with this Coronation Street star?

Long-term fans of the popular programme will remember Pat Phoenix who played Elsie Tanner in the TV soap. Do you have any photos of celebrities visiting Derbyshire or any old photos of interest? Email them with details to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk. Meanwhile, here are some more pictures from our archives.....

Dronfield Scouts all ready to shine shoes in 1974. Do you know anyone on the photo and whether they were raising money for charity?

Ten-month-old John Hirst proved to be a proper water baby when his mum Julie, of Clowne, took him to the first session in a mother and babies' swimming course at Eckington Pool in September 1974.

Do you know where this photo was taken in 1945 and what was the occasion? It was submitted by Gary Hatton whose relative,John Alan Kendall, is pictured fourth from the right on the second row. John Kendall was employed at Staveley Works.

A street party to mark the Queen's Coronation in 1953. Photo sent in by Margaret Devereux.

