Meet these 8 pets who are up for adoption in Derbyshire and looking for their fur-ever home
Are you looking to add a new pet to your home and have plenty of love to give? If so, these delightful dogs and fabulous felines could be just what you're looking for.
They are all residents of the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch of the RSPCA, which is open seven days a week. For more information on these pets and others, either call 01246 273358 or CLICK HERE to visit the website.
Six-year-old chihuahua Charlie is a very nervous little dog but once he gets to know you he is very friendly. He feels much more confident and settled when he is with another dog so it is recommended that he is re-homed with an existing dog.
Staffordshire bull terrier Ruby is ten and a very loving dog who is always happy to see people. She enjoys going out for her walks and then loves to have a snooze. She would suit a family of all ages however a calm and steady home would be lovely for her.