But before you see how that unfolds on stage at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre, here are the fabulous actresses and actors who will be staring in this year’s pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

1. Andrea Valls as Princess Jess Star of Cbeebies' Waffle the Wonder Dog Andrea Valls will be taking the role of Princess Jess. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Lee Latchford-Evans as Jack Lee Latchford-Evans from pop super-group Steps will headline in the title role. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Paul Eastwood as Simon Trott Comedian Pauls career has taken him all over the world performing everything from cabaret to cruise ships, theatre to TV for the likes of P&O Cruises and Sky TV. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Janine Pardo as Spirit of the Beans. Janine Pardo, who you might recognise as a presenter for Bucks TV will be playing the 'Spirit of the Beans'. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more