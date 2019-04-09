Luxury show homes now open in new Chesterfield development

To celebrate the opening of their new Chesterfield-based development, luxury house-builder Harron Homes welcomed prospective new buyers to view the new show homes at its Heritage Green development in Chesterfield..

Local radio station Peak FM visited to the Salcombe show home last Friday, as they presented the days’ shows from the comfort of the property.

The show homes' master bedrooms all have fitted wardrobes.

With everything from lounge singers to live social media videos, the show home housed all of the activity, on what was a very memorable day.

Those out walking in the Rother Way area would have also seen a 22-foot blimp soaring above the development, marking the opening of the show homes.

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director at Harron Homes Midlands, commented: “We are really excited to have opened the show homes here at Heritage Green, and to get the community involved was really enjoyable.

"The elegance and style of the development, combined with the convenient and beautiful location makes Heritage Green perfect for the modern family, and we look forward to welcoming new buyers.”

New to-of-the-range kitchens are another feature of the new homes.

Each house on the new development boasts a top-of-the- range kitchen and fitted wardrobes to the master bedroom amongst its features.

For those who want to see the collection of luxury, three and four-bedroom homes available at Heritage Green, please visit the website.