Chris and Jean Norfolk purchased The Angel in Spinkhill in 2015 after community-minded residents fought off plans to turn the building into flats. And now the couple have revamped the pub, and re-opened it as The Angel and Harlequin Bistro. Take a look inside with these pictures.

Angel and Harlequin Bistro in Spinkhill has recently opened as a licensed kitchen, open daily for breakfast through supper. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Formerly The Angel pub, the premises were bought by Chris and Jean Norfolk in 2015 after community-minded residents fought off plans to turn the building into flats. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Chris and Jean have recently further invested in the business, creating a host of new jobs jpimedia Buy a Photo

Award-winning chef proprietor Chris, also of The Elm Tree at Elmton, has developed bistro-style menus for breakfast, brunch, lunch and supper. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more