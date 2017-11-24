HOROSCOPES: What do the stars have in store for you?

Your horoscopes with Russell Grant (week beginning November 25).

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

It will take more time than expected to master a complicated concept or skill. Instead of trying to cram this information into your brain at the last minute, devote a few hours each day to your studies. You’ll resent having to scale back your social activities, but your sacrifices will pay off. A person who was pretending to be your friend will be revealed as a jealous rival. Beware of talking about your private life in front of this individual. They’ll use these confidences to paint a negative picture of you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

This a very money-oriented time. You may have to live on a tight budget to be financially secure. It’s time to tally up your bills. Plan to pay off any outstanding debts by a certain date. If you are being hit with horrendous interest rates, talk to your creditors. If you have no money worries at the moment you should look to the future and start planning your investments and pension plans. No matter what your financial position might be, you should neither a lender nor a borrower be.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

This isn’t a good time to sign an agreement. The terms will be too strict. The last thing you want is to feel obligated to an overly demanding customer, client or partner. Resist the temptation to overhaul your look. You won’t be happy with the results of an image update, makeover or clothes shopping trip. Save your hard-earned cash for those pleasures and pastimes that bring you the most creative and long-lasting happiness. A friend has some advice to offer but they should be listening to you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

Work is taking a toll on your health. You’ll have to cut back your hours or your health will be compromised. Stop putting so much pressure on yourself. Instead of imagining a disastrous future, assume you will benefit from takin/g time out. Let an attentive friend or romantic partner shower you with affection. Usually, you’re the generous one in a partnership. Opening yourself to grace will be therapeutic. For any relationship to thrive, you must be receptive. It’s time to let down your defences.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

A creative block is driving you to distraction. Instead of trying to solve the problem, attend to some time-consuming tasks. A breakthrough could occur while you’re doing laundry, fixing dinner or just cleaning the house. Keep a notebook and pencil handy to record any bright ideas. A tense encounter with a friend makes you reconsider the relationship. It may be impossible to collect money that was loaned quite some time ago. An exciting promotion will take the sting out of this financial loss.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

Trying to make your family happy is an exercise in futility. Your relatives expect you to follow their example, regardless of your wants and needs. Be willing to march to the beat of your own drummer, even at the risk of their disapproval. If this means leaving a job that makes you miserable, do it. You’ll be much happier working on a project that draws on your communication skills. There’s a good chance you’ll make a name for yourself on a new and unexpected platform. Be prepared to experiment.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

You’ll get disappointing feedback about a project. Try not to be defensive. These criticisms will be harsh, but accurate. Be willing to change things that are incorrect, confusing or unnecessary. It will take several attempts before hitting on the winning formula. If you fall short of your goal, you will come away with valuable experience. A lucrative job will be offered when you least expect it. Not only will the salary be fantastic, but it will also have impressive benefits. Accept with a happy heart.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Money is tight. It’s time to reconsider your job. Pursuing a more lucrative line of work may be the best way to get out of this frustrating situation. If you’re drowning in debt, don’t panic. This could be the catalyst you need to change. Selling your handiwork could bring in some extra cash. Doing work that draws on your creativity gives you great pleasure. People seem drawn to you now. Prepare to fall head over heels with a fellow dreamer. Do you have a partner? They’ll give you a lovely surprise.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

No matter how many great ideas you have, they won’t take flight. That’s because you’re dealing with overly cautious people. They won’t be willing to take a chance until disaster strikes. Try not to take out your frustrations on a close friend or romantic partner. By asking for their support, you’ll overcome this difficult situation. With their encouragement, you’ll pour more energy into building a life that makes you happy. Buying a new home or taking a solitary vacation could be on the cards.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

You’ve been forced to keep your feelings bottled up, causing sadness and stress. Find a healthy outlet for these emotions. Writing in a journal, taking long walks or communing with nature will be therapeutic. If you’ve been thinking of taking up a spiritual practice, do so. Don’t be surprised if a customer, client or patient complains about your work. Nothing you do will please this hypercritical person. Blow off steam at a social gathering or get together. Your friends will soon have you laughing again.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

A narrow-minded acquaintance makes you feel bad about your choices. Instead of trying to win their approval, keep your distance. You have been blessed with a sharp intellect. Most people admire it, but some are envious of your intelligence. Learning to recognise haters will make your life much easier. You’ll soon be offered a wonderful job. That’s not because you are lucky; it’s because you are gifted. Take pleasure in being accepted into a highly exclusive company. Your star is on the rise.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Having a serious talk with your employer will be enlightening. You’ll realise that staying here is getting you nowhere. Instead of quitting in a huff, explore your options. Start looking for a new job in your private time. Eventually, you’ll land a position that is worthy of your talent. You’ll earn some recognition for your creativity. This is a great time to go on an audition, submit your work for review or perform at a show. You’ll get rave reviews. Swallow your fear and step into the spotlight.