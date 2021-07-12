Video shows inside 'superb' six-bedroom Chesterfield family home
A six-bedroom property on the market in Chesterfield is described as a ‘superb’ family home.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 10:44 am
The home, on Paxton Road, Tapton, is located just a “few minutes’ drive from the town centre”, with country walks nearby.
Estate agent Hunters says highlights include the large lounge and full-width, open-plan kitchen/family room, while there are fitted wardrobes to most bedrooms and a ensuite to the master.
There is also a “superb garden” and views, as well as a workshop/shed and garage.
Read More
Read More'Truly beautiful' four/five-bedroom detached Derbyshire home boasts annexe, stab...