Video shows inside 'superb' six-bedroom Chesterfield family home

A six-bedroom property on the market in Chesterfield is described as a ‘superb’ family home.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 12th July 2021, 10:44 am

The home, on Paxton Road, Tapton, is located just a “few minutes’ drive from the town centre”, with country walks nearby.

Estate agent Hunters says highlights include the large lounge and full-width, open-plan kitchen/family room, while there are fitted wardrobes to most bedrooms and a ensuite to the master.

There is also a “superb garden” and views, as well as a workshop/shed and garage.

It is on the market for £420,000.

The property boasts about 2,150 sq feet of accommodation.
Chesterfield