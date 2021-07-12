The home, on Paxton Road, Tapton, is located just a “few minutes’ drive from the town centre”, with country walks nearby.

Estate agent Hunters says highlights include the large lounge and full-width, open-plan kitchen/family room, while there are fitted wardrobes to most bedrooms and a ensuite to the master.

There is also a “superb garden” and views, as well as a workshop/shed and garage.

