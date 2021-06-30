Video shows inside of 'quirky' detached stone-built cottage near Chesterfield 'which would make a perfect family home'
A three-bedroom, detached home now for sale near Chesterfield is described as “well-presented and quirky”.
Estate agent Pinewood Properties says it is “delighted” to offer Forge House, on Derby Road in the “sought-after village” of Old Tupton, “close to all the local amenities and only a short drive into the towns of Clay Cross and Chesterfield”.
It says the property is a “well-presented and quirky detached stone-built cottage which would make a perfect family home and will do nothing short of blow you away with its fantastic layout and character”.
Highlights at the property include the “modern, well-equipped kitchen with breakfast bar”, dining room and lounge on the ground floor and three double bedrooms on the first floor.
Outside, the property boasts a “generous, south-facing, mature well-kept garden”, a spacious driveway suitable for several vehicles and a “much larger than average detached double garage”.