Estate agent Pinewood Properties says it is “delighted” to offer Forge House, on Derby Road in the “sought-after village” of Old Tupton, “close to all the local amenities and only a short drive into the towns of Clay Cross and Chesterfield”.

It says the property is a “well-presented and quirky detached stone-built cottage which would make a perfect family home and will do nothing short of blow you away with its fantastic layout and character”.

Highlights at the property include the “modern, well-equipped kitchen with breakfast bar”, dining room and lounge on the ground floor and three double bedrooms on the first floor.

Outside, the property boasts a “generous, south-facing, mature well-kept garden”, a spacious driveway suitable for several vehicles and a “much larger than average detached double garage”.

