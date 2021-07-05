Video shows inside of new, two-bedroom bungalow with 'superb kitchen' on the market near Chesterfield
A new-build two-bedroom, detached bungalow is now on the market.
The property is described as “individually designed, contemporary, detached, new" two-bedroom home, by estate agent Pinewood Properties.
It is on Springvale Gardens, “an exclusive new cul-de-sac development of Springvale Road, Danesmoor.
Highlights include the lounge with French doors to the fully-enclosed rear garden, contemporary kitchen-diner with intergrated appliances, modern, stylish bathroom and two double bedrooms, one ensuite.