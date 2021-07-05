Video shows inside of new, two-bedroom bungalow with 'superb kitchen' on the market near Chesterfield

A new-build two-bedroom, detached bungalow is now on the market.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 5th July 2021, 4:52 pm

The property is described as “individually designed, contemporary, detached, new" two-bedroom home, by estate agent Pinewood Properties.

It is on Springvale Gardens, “an exclusive new cul-de-sac development of Springvale Road, Danesmoor.

Highlights include the lounge with French doors to the fully-enclosed rear garden, contemporary kitchen-diner with intergrated appliances, modern, stylish bathroom and two double bedrooms, one ensuite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The bungalow is on the market for offers in the region of £235,000.

Read More

Read More
Chesterfield home boasting private gardens and lake is 'a cut above the rest'

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

The property is described as “individually designed, contemporary, detached, new" two-bedroom home, by estate agent Pinewood Properties.
Chesterfield