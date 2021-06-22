Video reveals spacious four-bedroom detached family home in Clay Cross with contemporary decor throughout
Viewings are “a must” to fully appreciate a Clay Cross home for sale according to estate agents.
Pinewood Properties says the four-bedroom, detached home is “ideally located on a popular residential estate in a cul-de-sac location”.
It says: “This family home boasts spacious living accommodation and contemporary decor throughout.”
Highlights include the “well-appointed kitchen”, lounge and separate dining room, as well as a conservatory on the ground-floor.
The first floor features the ensuite master bedroom, a second double bedroom and two more “generous singles”, as well as a family bathroom with white suite and shower over.
Outside is a single garage, driveway parking for two-three cars, while to the rear is “a fully enclosed south-west-facing garden with patio and lawn”.
Pinewood, which has a branch on Holywell Street, Chesterfield town centre, says: “Viewings are a must to appreciate this property.”