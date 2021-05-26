The two-bedroom, semi-detached home, on St Leonards Drive, Hasland, boasts a lounge, separate dining room and modern fitted kitchen on the ground floor.

And estate agent Redbrik, in its listing on property website Zoopla, says: “You'll love the spacious, well-proportioned, ground-floor living spaces, they are perfect for modern family life.”

The first floor contains a family bathroom and two double bedrooms – with Redbrik saying: “You could quite easily use bedroom two as a dressing room or office to suit.”

Outside is off-street parking, and enclosed, low-maintenance front and rear gardens, described as “excellent for both kids to play and adults to entertain in”.

Redbrik also highlights the property’s location, saying landlords considering the property as an investment could expect to charge rent of about £650 per calendar month, as “prospective tenants would love the styling, space and location”.

