Auction house Taylor James Auctions says the trio of Creswell homes are all currently let to tenants for rents of £550-£600 per month, attracting an annual rental income of £6,600-£7,200.

Number 33 Welbeck Street is a two-bedroom end-terrace home with a rear yard and its own garage.

Currently let for £550 per month on an assured shorthold tenancy, it features a reception room and kitchen on the ground floor and two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

It is going under the hammer for a guide price of £30,000-plus.

Number 150 Welbeck Street is a three-bedroom, end-terrace home with a rear garden.

It features two reception rooms, a kitchen/diner and bathroom on the ground floor and three bedrooms upstairs.

Let on an assured shorthold tenancy of £600 per month, it has a guide price of £50,000-plus.

The auction is on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

And 83 Duke Street is a three-bedroom, mid-terrace home, let on a tenancy Agreement at £600 per month.

Described as being “presented in reasonable decorative order”, it features two reception rooms, a kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor, three bedrooms on the first floor and a rear garden outside.

It carries a guide price of £40,000-plus.

The three homes are among more than 80 different lots, comprising homes, garages, land and commercial units, set to go under the hammer at Taylor James’ next property auction, on Thursday, July 8, from 8am.

83 Duke Street, Creswell.

33 Welbeck Street, Creswell.