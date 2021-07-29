The home , on Brassington Lane, Old Tupton, boasts a large open-plan living/dining area and fitted kitchen on the ground floor, and three good-sized bedrooms on the first floor, including a principal bedroom with dressing room/office.

Outside is a large, gated off-road parking area, as well as an intergral single garage.

Its listing on property website Zoopla, the property, on the market with Redbrik Estate Agents, says: “The substantial, landscaped, private garden is excellent for both kids to play in and adults to entertain in and the property overlooks open fields to the rear.”