The three-bedroom detached home offers gated, off-street parking for numerous cars, and a garage.

Three-bedroom detached North Derbyshire home is 'perfect for modern family life' with large garden and master bedroom suite

A detached North Derbyshire home boasts a large garden and master bedroom suite – and is described as “perfect for modern family life”.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:17 am

The home, on Brassington Lane, Old Tupton, boasts a large open-plan living/dining area and fitted kitchen on the ground floor, and three good-sized bedrooms on the first floor, including a principal bedroom with dressing room/office.

Outside is a large, gated off-road parking area, as well as an intergral single garage.

Its listing on property website Zoopla, the property, on the market with Redbrik Estate Agents, says: “The substantial, landscaped, private garden is excellent for both kids to play in and adults to entertain in and the property overlooks open fields to the rear.”

The property is on the market for a guide price of £425,000-£450,000.

1. Landing

A porch leads into the hallway, with doors to the kitchen, lounge-diner and ground-floor WC, and stairs to the first floor.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Lounge/diner

The open-plan, ground-floor living spaces are perfect for modern family life.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Lounge/diner

Zoopla says: "You'll love the styling; it is so versatile; you could make the property feel ultra-modern or quite traditional to suit you tastes."

Photo: Zoopla

4. Kitchen

There is a fitted kitchen.

Photo: Zoopla

North Derbyshire
