These are the most desirable places to live in north Derbyshire and Peak District right now - according to leading lcoal estate agent

There has a lot of conflicting information in the media about mortgage rates and their effect on house prices and house sale volumes at present.
But the Peak District and Derbyshire Dales areas remain very popular and house prices are holding up well, especially those which are sensibly priced at the outset.
With that in mind, here are the towns and villages in our region which continue to attract buyers in strong numbers, as Carl Bridge, managing director of Derbyshire’s Bricks + Mortar estate agents, gives his expert view on which are the area’s property hotspots and most desirable villages to live in.
1. Wirksworth
There is probably no better endorsement of a town than when the local estate agent moves there! That’s exactly what my family and I did in May 2023 and my only regret is that I wish I’d done it sooner. We love the compact size of the town, which means you can easily walk to the shops, cafes and attractions in the centre or head out quickly to walks in the countryside and along the High Peak Trail. As the signs proclaim, it is the Gem of the Peak. Photo: Google
2. Winster
Situated just to the west of Matlock, this charming village has a picture-perfect high street, a couple of great pubs, grocery store and walks aplenty in all directions. Photo: Google
3. Ambergate
Located at the junction of the A6 and A610 and perfectly positioned for commuting to Derby, Chesterfield and Nottingham, we’re seeing a lot of interest in homes here. Homes situated up away from the main A roads often have tremendous views too and with a chippy, pub, Chinese restaurant and petrol station with Morrisons mini-supermarket, it’s well-served. Photo: Google
4. Matlock
We’ve had a flurry of house sales on the northern side of Matlock, where 2 and 3 bedroom homes are extremely popular with first time buyers and ‘second stepper’ buyers looking to start a family. Up in Starkholmes, the houses we’ve sold in recent weeks have attracted multiple offers and, consequently, we have a huge waiting list of keen buyers ready to snap up a home there too. Photo: National World