These are the most desirable places to live in north Derbyshire and Peak District right now - according to leading lcoal estate agent

1 . Wirksworth

There is probably no better endorsement of a town than when the local estate agent moves there! That’s exactly what my family and I did in May 2023 and my only regret is that I wish I’d done it sooner. We love the compact size of the town, which means you can easily walk to the shops, cafes and attractions in the centre or head out quickly to walks in the countryside and along the High Peak Trail. As the signs proclaim, it is the Gem of the Peak. Photo: Google