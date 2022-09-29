Take a look inside the amazing Peak District house that wowed Grand Design's Kevin McCloud last night

The stunning property near Ashbourne, which was designed by Lomas and Mitchell Architects whose practice is at Markham Vale, was showcased on Channel 4 series yesterday.
1. Derbyshire house was featured on Channel 4
A new Peak District house was featured on television’s Grand Designs yesterday (photo: Channel 4)
2. The house which was featured on Channel 4 was designed by architects based near Chesterfield
Built on a smallholding near Ashbourne, the house was designed by Lomas and Mitchell Architects whose practice is at Markham Vale. (photo: Channel 4)
3. Home was designed to cater for different generations living together under one roof.
The building design is a modern interpretation of a Derbyshire Longhouse, often a long, narrow building housing humans, animals and farm machinery. (Photo Chanel 4)
4. The building is a refined barn, with profiled cladding and a steel-framed structure.
Vertical fins mirror the ‘hit-and-miss’ timber often found in barns to protect cattle and sheep from direct sunlight. (photo: Channel 4)
