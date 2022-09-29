News you can trust since 1855
Owners Mike and Sarah Hannay were interviewed by well known Channel 4 presenter Kevin McCloud. (photo: Channel 4)

Take a look inside the amazing Peak District house that wowed Grand Design's Kevin McCloud last night

A Peak District house designed by Chesterfield architects has appeared on Channel 4’s Grand Designs last night.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 1:56 pm

The stunning property near Ashbourne, which was designed by Lomas and Mitchell Architects whose practice is at Markham Vale, was showcased on Channel 4 series yesterday.

1. Derbyshire house was featured on Channel 4

A new Peak District house was featured on television’s Grand Designs yesterday (photo: Channel 4)

Photo: submitted

2. The house which was featured on Channel 4 was designed by architects based near Chesterfield

Built on a smallholding near Ashbourne, the house was designed by Lomas and Mitchell Architects whose practice is at Markham Vale. (photo: Channel 4)

Photo: submitted

3. Home was designed to cater for different generations living together under one roof.

The building design is a modern interpretation of a Derbyshire Longhouse, often a long, narrow building housing humans, animals and farm machinery. (Photo Chanel 4)

Photo: submitted

4. The building is a refined barn, with profiled cladding and a steel-framed structure.

Vertical fins mirror the ‘hit-and-miss’ timber often found in barns to protect cattle and sheep from direct sunlight. (photo: Channel 4)

Photo: submitted

