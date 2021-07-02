'Substantial' Derbyshire country house boasts range of outbuildings and stunning views
A “refurbished and extended” country house is now for sale – complete with a range of outbuildings and 21 acres of land.
Property website Zoopla says the four-bedroom, detached home, on Dewey Lane, Brackenfield, is “an imposing stone-built Georgian residence standing in about 21 acres of gardens and paddocks, occupying a slightly elevated position with exceptionally fine far-reaching views over the surrounding open countryside”.
It says: “The main living accommodation has been recently refurbished and extended to create a delightfully spacious family home.”
Highlights include the “exceptional dining/living kitchen with log burner”, four good-sized bedrooms and “luxury” bathroom, alongside a sitting room, drawing room and boot room.
The range of outbuildings include “a stone-built stable block with games room over; open-fronted Dutch barn; and a stone-built coach house ideal as potential annexe”.
There is also a further stone-built former cottage set away from the property requiring renovation.
The property is on the market with Sally Botham Estates for £1.75 million.