Property website Zoopla says the four-bedroom, detached home, on Dewey Lane, Brackenfield, is “an imposing stone-built Georgian residence standing in about 21 acres of gardens and paddocks, occupying a slightly elevated position with exceptionally fine far-reaching views over the surrounding open countryside”.

It says: “The main living accommodation has been recently refurbished and extended to create a delightfully spacious family home.”

Highlights include the “exceptional dining/living kitchen with log burner”, four good-sized bedrooms and “luxury” bathroom, alongside a sitting room, drawing room and boot room.

The range of outbuildings include “a stone-built stable block with games room over; open-fronted Dutch barn; and a stone-built coach house ideal as potential annexe”.

There is also a further stone-built former cottage set away from the property requiring renovation.

The property is on the market with Sally Botham Estates for £1.75 million.

1. Georgian residence The property is described as "an imposing stone-built Georgian residence" with four good-sized bedrooms and a luxury bathroom. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Reception hall The reception hallway has original stone flags to the floor, a staircase rising to the upper-floor accommodation, central heating radiator with radiator cover, original cornice to the ceiling, wall lamp points, and a telephone point. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Drawing room The drawing room boasts front-aspect UPVC double-glazed sliding sash windows with original fitted shutters. The room has a feature fireplace with a dressed stone surround and raised hearth housing a Clearview multifuel stove. There are wall and centre light points, and a television aerial point with satellite facility. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Sitting room The sitting room has a rear-aspect UPVC double-glazed sliding sash window, light oak flooring, and a cast iron column central heating radiator. A feature of the room is the original fireplace, formerly the kitchen's and having three fire openings with heavy dressed gritstone lintels and side supports. The centre fire opening houses a Clearview multifuel stove. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo