With the environment slowly deteriorating, it is important we all do our part to help wherever we can.
This can be done in so many ways – and there are countless ways to ensure your home is as eco-friendly as possible.
The team at onlinemortgageadvisor.co.uk have put together their top tips to help you ensure your home is as eco-conscious as possible and to advise you what switches you can make in order to move towards a greener home.
1. Switch to a more sustainable heating source
Making the switch to a renewable method for your heating is a great place to start. Boilers can generally be fuelled by three different types of fuel - gas, electric and biomass - and homeowners can decide which would be best for their home. Solar thermal is another way of switching over to a more environmentally friendly energy source and allow you to use energy from the sun to do things such as boil water which is a much cleaner alternative.
2. Swap out regular light bulbs for LED bulbs
Investing in the correct energy-efficient light bulbs makes a huge difference. Not only will you use less electricity, but you will also make your home more environmentally friendly, thanks to how long-lasting they are.
3. Use a programmable thermostat
Go green by installing a programmable thermostat to monitor your heating system. This can reduce the cost of your utility bills and will make your home much more eco-friendly at the same time.
4. Get window treatments
Despite keeping your windows closed, heat and cold air can still creep in, and if you do not have a huge tree in front of your house to protect it from the sun, your home can start to feel like an oven. Upgrading your curtains and blinds is a great place to start to maintain the temperature and make your house more environmentally friendly.
