The team at Online Mortgage Advisor have outlined some of the small and simple ways your home can become more environmentally friendly.

Six ways to make your home more eco-friendly

Making your home more eco-friendly is become more and more common, but it can be hard to know where to start without overhauling your entire property.

With the environment slowly deteriorating, it is important we all do our part to help wherever we can.

This can be done in so many ways – and there are countless ways to ensure your home is as eco-friendly as possible.

The team at onlinemortgageadvisor.co.uk have put together their top tips to help you ensure your home is as eco-conscious as possible and to advise you what switches you can make in order to move towards a greener home.

1. Switch to a more sustainable heating source

Making the switch to a renewable method for your heating is a great place to start. Boilers can generally be fuelled by three different types of fuel - gas, electric and biomass - and homeowners can decide which would be best for their home. Solar thermal is another way of switching over to a more environmentally friendly energy source and allow you to use energy from the sun to do things such as boil water which is a much cleaner alternative.

2. Swap out regular light bulbs for LED bulbs

Investing in the correct energy-efficient light bulbs makes a huge difference. Not only will you use less electricity, but you will also make your home more environmentally friendly, thanks to how long-lasting they are.

3. Use a programmable thermostat

Go green by installing a programmable thermostat to monitor your heating system. This can reduce the cost of your utility bills and will make your home much more eco-friendly at the same time.

4. Get window treatments

Despite keeping your windows closed, heat and cold air can still creep in, and if you do not have a huge tree in front of your house to protect it from the sun, your home can start to feel like an oven. Upgrading your curtains and blinds is a great place to start to maintain the temperature and make your house more environmentally friendly.

