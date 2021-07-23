1. Switch to a more sustainable heating source

Making the switch to a renewable method for your heating is a great place to start. Boilers can generally be fuelled by three different types of fuel - gas, electric and biomass - and homeowners can decide which would be best for their home. Solar thermal is another way of switching over to a more environmentally friendly energy source and allow you to use energy from the sun to do things such as boil water which is a much cleaner alternative.

Photo: Shutterstock