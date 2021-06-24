Seven-bedroom Derbyshire property with indoor swimming pool, separate cottage, eight-car garage and countryside views on market for £1,750,000

The Homestead, an 'Arts & Crafts' country residence in Hope, features a separate three bedroom cottage and is set within seven acres of grounds. It is on the market now through ELR.

Approached by a sweeping tree lined driveway the grounds include formal lawn, large kitchen garden, range of outbuildings and tennis court, as well as a timber-built castle featuring slides and go kart track.

The reception hall, which has original panelling features an ornate open fireplace, with a hidden door leading to a study with an adjoining cloakroom/WC.

There is also an open plan dining kitchen with family seating area, featuring a range of units with granite worktops, gas Aga and large pantry. The kitchen also incorporates an integrated oven and wine cooler.

The sitting room features a bow window and adjoining music room, both of which overlook the grounds and a stone flagged patio terrace. At the end of the hall is a study with kitchen garden view and a double door opens to the gym, shower room and indoor swimming pool.

The master bedroom features stunning views across the valley with adjoining dressing room and balcony.

There are also three further generous double bedrooms served by a spacious family bathroom with wet room. At the end of the landing is a guest bedroom with separate bathroom, which is also accessible via a separate staircase.At second floor level are two further double bedrooms, loft space and extensive eaves storage. A further storage area has potential for a further family bathroom.Outside there is an eight car two storey garage complex and a carport.

The separate cottage features two double bedrooms, a small bedroom, sitting room and dining kitchen.

1. Indoor pool The property features an indoor swimming pool Photo: ELR Buy photo

2. Dining The formal dining room features a bay window, window seat and open fire with marble fire surround. Photo: ELR Buy photo

3. Castle The property also features a timber built castle complete with turrets, viewing platforms and large slides. Photo: ELR Buy photo

4. Sitting room The sitting room with bow window and adjoining music room Photo: ELR Buy photo