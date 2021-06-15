Reduce your energy bills and gain control - top tips to get energy smart to save money

With more people working from home, domestic gas and electricity usage has increased.
Now price comparison website MoneySuperMarket is promoting simple steps to help reduce bills.
Regular switching, paying by direct debit, opting for online billing, submitting monthly meter readings and getting a smart meter – all can help you reduce bills and provide you with a greater sense of control over your energy bills.
Stephen Murray, MoneySuperMarket energy expert, said: “Though it might seem strange to start thinking about your energy bills in summer, there’s never a wrong time to make sure you are energy smart.
“And with lockdown restrictions still in place, domestic energy demand is still higher now than at the same time in previous years, so we could expect spring and summer energy bills to be more expensive than normal.“With this in mind, we’re encouraging Brits to follow five simple steps that will give them a greater sense of control over their energy bills and help them reduce their bills.”
1. Switch regularly
MoneySuperMarket says: "If you haven’t switched for 12 months, then you are likely on a default or standard tariff, this means you will probably be paying hundreds more than you should be. By switching supplier you could save more than £2,731."
2. Pay by Direct Debit
MoneySuperMarket says: "If you’re one of the 7.1 million households not paying their energy bills via direct debit, you might want to reconsider. Not only is paying by direct debit easier, it will most likely be cheaper, because most suppliers often offer a discount to customers that pay by direct debit. Recent developments have also made paying by direct debit more attractive. New Ofgem proposals concerning ‘in credit’ balances will require energy suppliers to automatically repay any direct debit customers that are more than 5 per cent in credit, putting an end to customers having to request their money be repaid in the event that their account is in surplus."
3. Opt for online billing
MoneySuperMarket says: "Paperless or online billing isn’t just good for the environment and reducing clutter at home: it can also save you money on your bills. Paperless tariffs are in the region of £40-45 cheaper per year than paper bills."
4. Submit meter readings once a month
MoneySuperMarket says: "By providing your energy supplier with regular meter readings you will ensure you’re only paying for the energy you’ve used. The most convenient way to do this is online direct to your supplier. If you don’t send regular readings, suppliers will have to send you estimated bills which could mean you could get charged more, or less than you should be. Recent estimates from Ofgem indicate that energy suppliers are sitting on £1.4 billion of customer money as a result of over billing."
