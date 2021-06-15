Reduce your energy bills and gain control - top tips to get energy smart to save money

2. Pay by Direct Debit

MoneySuperMarket says: "If you’re one of the 7.1 million households not paying their energy bills via direct debit, you might want to reconsider. Not only is paying by direct debit easier, it will most likely be cheaper, because most suppliers often offer a discount to customers that pay by direct debit. Recent developments have also made paying by direct debit more attractive. New Ofgem proposals concerning ‘in credit’ balances will require energy suppliers to automatically repay any direct debit customers that are more than 5 per cent in credit, putting an end to customers having to request their money be repaid in the event that their account is in surplus."

Photo: Shutterstock