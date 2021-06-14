Estate agent Hunters, in its listing on property website Zoopla, describes the home on Houldsworth Drive, Hady, as a “two-double bedroom, detacheed bungalow.

It says: “It has a very private location at the head of a cul-de-sac.

"What a treat you will see when you arrive. A private location, beautiful views and a really nice property too.”

Highlights include the fitted kitchen, large lounge-diner, two double bedrooms and conservatory, as well as the “owned solar panels to generate free daytime electric and an income for any unused energy”.

The listing says: “The original design of the property included three bedrooms and the old configuration could be re-constructed easily.”

The “beautiful private gardens and patio” offer “wide and far-stretching rural views over farmers’ fields and countryside”.

