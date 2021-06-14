The two-bedroom, detached bungalow has a very private location at the head of a cul-de-sac.

'Really nice' Chesterfield bungalow boasts conservatory, solar panels and 'beautiful views'

A two-bedroom Chesterfield bungalow – with scope for a third – boasts a “very private location”.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 14th June 2021, 11:09 am

Estate agent Hunters, in its listing on property website Zoopla, describes the home on Houldsworth Drive, Hady, as a “two-double bedroom, detacheed bungalow.

It says: “It has a very private location at the head of a cul-de-sac.

"What a treat you will see when you arrive. A private location, beautiful views and a really nice property too.”

Highlights include the fitted kitchen, large lounge-diner, two double bedrooms and conservatory, as well as the “owned solar panels to generate free daytime electric and an income for any unused energy”.

The listing says: “The original design of the property included three bedrooms and the old configuration could be re-constructed easily.”

The “beautiful private gardens and patio” offer “wide and far-stretching rural views over farmers’ fields and countryside”.

The property is on the market for a guide price of £220,000 to £225,000.

Lounge

Estate agent Hunters says: "This property must be viewed internally and externally to understand what is on offer."

Photo: Zoopla

Lounge

The property benefits from having a large lounge/diner with conservatory off.

Photo: Zoopla

Lounge

Estate agent Hunters says "viewing is essential".

Photo: Zoopla

Lounge

In its listing on property website Zoopla, the home is described as a "really nice property".

Photo: Zoopla

