The home, on Cromwell Road, Newbold, features a large lounge with bay window, breakfast kitchen, separate dining room and conservatory on the ground floor, as well as a cellar.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, including the master with ensuite, and a family bedroom, with two further bedrooms and another bathroom on the second floor.

The listing on property website Zoopla says: “A rare opportunity has arisen to acquire this well-presented, six-bedroom, detached family home, offering a wealth of character and charm throughout with accommodation over three floors.

“It is ideally located in the ever-popular area of Newbold and boasts a generous-size plot with gardens and double garage.

“Viewing is highly advised to truly appreciate this property.”

Entrance hallway The entrance doorway to the front elevation of the home opens to give access to the entrance hallway, which is fitted with a central heating radiator and coving to the ceiling. Access is given to the ground-floor living accommodation, while a beautiful staircase rises to the first-floor landing.

Lounge The "imposing and well-appointed" lounge boasts an open fireplace, coving to the ceiling and a central heating radiator. There are also full-length, side-facing, double-glazed windows allowing an abundance of natural light within.

Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall, base and drawer units with contrasting work surfaces, inset sink and drainer with complimentary splashback tiling to the walls. Built-in appliances include an electric oven with hob and extractor fan above, while there is space for a fridge/freezer.

Dining room The well-appointed, double-aspect dining room offers a lovely place for family dining and entertaining, and features an open fireplace, a central heating radiator and coving to the ceiling. It is finished with front and side-facing, full-length PVCu double-glazed windows.