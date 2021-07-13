The property is described as a "well-presented, detached, family home".
The property is described as a "well-presented, detached, family home".

'Rare opportunity' to purchase six-bedroom Chesterfield home with cellar - and a 'wealth of character and charm'

A “well-presented detached family home” is on the market in Chesterfield – offering “a wealth of character and charm throughout”.

By Jon Ball
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 9:53 am

The home, on Cromwell Road, Newbold, features a large lounge with bay window, breakfast kitchen, separate dining room and conservatory on the ground floor, as well as a cellar.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, including the master with ensuite, and a family bedroom, with two further bedrooms and another bathroom on the second floor.

The listing on property website Zoopla says: “A rare opportunity has arisen to acquire this well-presented, six-bedroom, detached family home, offering a wealth of character and charm throughout with accommodation over three floors.

“It is ideally located in the ever-popular area of Newbold and boasts a generous-size plot with gardens and double garage.

“Viewing is highly advised to truly appreciate this property.”

The property is on the market for £850,000, with estate agent William H Brown.

1. Entrance hallway

The entrance doorway to the front elevation of the home opens to give access to the entrance hallway, which is fitted with a central heating radiator and coving to the ceiling. Access is given to the ground-floor living accommodation, while a beautiful staircase rises to the first-floor landing.

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo

2. Lounge

The "imposing and well-appointed" lounge boasts an open fireplace, coving to the ceiling and a central heating radiator. There are also full-length, side-facing, double-glazed windows allowing an abundance of natural light within.

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall, base and drawer units with contrasting work surfaces, inset sink and drainer with complimentary splashback tiling to the walls. Built-in appliances include an electric oven with hob and extractor fan above, while there is space for a fridge/freezer.

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo

4. Dining room

The well-appointed, double-aspect dining room offers a lovely place for family dining and entertaining, and features an open fireplace, a central heating radiator and coving to the ceiling. It is finished with front and side-facing, full-length PVCu double-glazed windows.

Photo: Zoopla

Buy photo
ChesterfieldWilliam H BrownZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 4