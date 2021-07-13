'Rare opportunity' to purchase six-bedroom Chesterfield home with cellar - and a 'wealth of character and charm'
A “well-presented detached family home” is on the market in Chesterfield – offering “a wealth of character and charm throughout”.
The home, on Cromwell Road, Newbold, features a large lounge with bay window, breakfast kitchen, separate dining room and conservatory on the ground floor, as well as a cellar.
On the first floor are four bedrooms, including the master with ensuite, and a family bedroom, with two further bedrooms and another bathroom on the second floor.
The listing on property website Zoopla says: “A rare opportunity has arisen to acquire this well-presented, six-bedroom, detached family home, offering a wealth of character and charm throughout with accommodation over three floors.
“It is ideally located in the ever-popular area of Newbold and boasts a generous-size plot with gardens and double garage.
“Viewing is highly advised to truly appreciate this property.”
The property is on the market for £850,000, with estate agent William H Brown.