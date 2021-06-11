Property video takes to you inside 'well-presented' Chesterfield home for sale
A virtual video tour offers interested parties a peek inside a Chesterfield family home now on the market.
The property, on Tapton Vale, Tapton, is described by estate agent Pinewood Properties as a “very well-presented two double-bedroomed, semi-detached house that benefits from having driveway parking for two to three vehicles”.
Highlights include a “spacious living room” with bay window, a “beautifully fitted modern well-appointed high gloss kitchen/diner with breakfast bar” with uPVC doors leading to the rear garden, the two bedrooms and a “super contemporary styled bathroom” with white, three-piece suite.
The agent said the home has been recently rewired and replastered, while outside is a fully enclosed, landscaped rear garden, of “mainly laid-to lawn with patterned concrete patio”.
Pinewood says: “The accommodation has been tastefully presented to the highest of standards by the current owner.”