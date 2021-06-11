The property, on Tapton Vale, Tapton, is described by estate agent Pinewood Properties as a “very well-presented two double-bedroomed, semi-detached house that benefits from having driveway parking for two to three vehicles”.

Highlights include a “spacious living room” with bay window, a “beautifully fitted modern well-appointed high gloss kitchen/diner with breakfast bar” with uPVC doors leading to the rear garden, the two bedrooms and a “super contemporary styled bathroom” with white, three-piece suite.

The agent said the home has been recently rewired and replastered, while outside is a fully enclosed, landscaped rear garden, of “mainly laid-to lawn with patterned concrete patio”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pinewood says: “The accommodation has been tastefully presented to the highest of standards by the current owner.”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.